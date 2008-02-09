Rams name Milus new secondary coach

The St. Louis Rams have named Ron Milus secondary coach, the team announced Saturday. Milus has spent the last two seasons as assistant secondary coach for the Rams.
In 2007, Milus helped S Oshiomogho Atogwe and CB Fakhir Brown to career-years. Atogwe's career-high eight interceptions led the NFC and were second in the NFL. Brown intercepted four passes and had 16 passes defensed, both personal bests. In 2006, the Rams ranked eighth in the NFL in pass defense.
"Ron has been secondary coach of the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals and has been an assistant secondary coach with the Rams and with Denver," said Rams' head coach Scott Linehan. "He brings a combination of experience in the NFL and continuity of background, having served the last two years on the Rams' coaching staff. It makes for a natural fit for Ron and for the Rams."
Before joining the Rams, Milus spent the 2004 and 2005 seasons as secondary coach for the New York Giants. In Milus' first season with the Giants, the club ranked eighth in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 189.4 passing yards per game. Milus coached defensive backs with the Arizona Cardinals in 2003.
Milus made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos, coaching defensive backs from 2000-01 and nickel backs in 2002. Under Milus, Deltha O'Neal earned a Pro Bowl berth after making nine interceptions in 2001.
Milus came to the Broncos after one season as defensive backs coach at Texas A&M in 1999. That followed an eight-year stint at the University of Washington, his alma mater, from 1991-98. Milus joined the Washington staff as a graduate assistant in 1991 and was part of the school's National Championship team that season. Milus' first coaching stint was at his alma mater, Lincoln High in Tacoma, Wash.
Milus, a Tacoma native, was a standout cornerback and return specialist at the University of Washington from 1982-85.
Milus' hiring is the latest coaching move for the Rams who have also named Al Saunders as offensive coordinator, Steve Loney as offensive line coach and Art Valero as assistant head coach/running backs coach.