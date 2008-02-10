Rams name Devaney Executive VP of Player Personnel

The St. Louis Rams have named Billy Devaney Executive Vice President of Player Personnel, the team announced Saturday.
"Billy brings a wealth of NFL experience to the Rams in the areas of player personnel and scouting," Rams president of football operations/general manager Jay Zygmunt said in a statement. "He has proven to be an excellent evaluator of players throughout his career in the NFL and will work with coach Linehan in making final decisions on all personnel matters."
Devaney has more than 20 years of NFL scouting and player personnel experience, including three Super Bowls and 19 playoff games. He last served as the assistant general manager for the Atlanta Falcons from 2006-2007, where he provided senior management oversight of player personnel, scouting and football operations.
Devaney spent 11 seasons (1990-2000) as the director of player personnel for the San Diego Chargers. He was responsible for player acquisitions, including the draft and free agent signings. The Chargers reached their only Super Bowl to date, Super Bowl XXIX, in 1994 during Devaney's time with the team.
Prior to his work with the Chargers, Devaney spent seven seasons as a scout for the Washington Redskins from 1983-1990. He worked with Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and helped the Redskins get to ten playoff games including two Super Bowls, XVII in 1983 and XXII in 1988.