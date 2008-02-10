Rams name Devaney Executive VP of Player Personnel

Published: Feb 10, 2008 at 04:19 AM

The St. Louis Rams have named Billy Devaney Executive Vice President of Player Personnel, the team announced Saturday.

Devaney will oversee and direct all aspects of the Rams player personnel department, including both pro and college. His responsibilities will range from scouting and evaluating college draft prospects and NFL players to running the Rams draft room.

"Billy brings a wealth of NFL experience to the Rams in the areas of player personnel and scouting," Rams president of football operations/general manager Jay Zygmunt said in a statement. "He has proven to be an excellent evaluator of players throughout his career in the NFL and will work with coach Linehan in making final decisions on all personnel matters."

Devaney has more than 20 years of NFL scouting and player personnel experience, including three Super Bowls and 19 playoff games. He last served as the assistant general manager for the Atlanta Falcons from 2006-2007, where he provided senior management oversight of player personnel, scouting and football operations.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Devaney served as an analyst for CBS Sports' pregame show from 2004-2005. Devaney was pro personnel director with the San Francisco 49ers from 2001-2003, with the 49ers reaching the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team.

Devaney spent 11 seasons (1990-2000) as the director of player personnel for the San Diego Chargers. He was responsible for player acquisitions, including the draft and free agent signings. The Chargers reached their only Super Bowl to date, Super Bowl XXIX, in 1994 during Devaney's time with the team.

Prior to his work with the Chargers, Devaney spent seven seasons as a scout for the Washington Redskins from 1983-1990. He worked with Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and helped the Redskins get to ten playoff games including two Super Bowls, XVII in 1983 and XXII in 1988.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW