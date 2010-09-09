Rams meet Cards in early NFC West battle

The storyline
Sam Bradford tries to eventually become the first true franchise QB since Kurt Warner left town; Cardinals try to replace a retired Warner with Derek Anderson following Matt Leinart's washout.
Why you should watch
All about the QBs. Max Hall is now one hit away from getting on the field for Arizona. Bradford will try to hold up with few real weapons at his disposal and a less-than-stellar offensive line. Could be the first start in a memorable career.
Did you know?
Arizona's Tim Hightower led all NFC running backs with 63 catches last season. ... The Cardinals' Darnell Dockett led all defensive tackles with seven sacks in 2009. ... St. Louis' Steven Jackson was second in the NFC with 1,738 yards from scrimmage last year. ... LB James Laurinaitis became the second rookie in Rams history to lead the team in tackles last season.