Rams' McCollum back after missing last season

NOTES: Wednesday is the last day of two-a-day practices for the Rams, who officially end training camp Friday. "I've been really happy with this camp," Linehan said. "I sleep good at night." ... For Saturday's game, Linehan said the No. 1 unit will play more as will the second string than they did in the first game. ... Rookie WR Derek Stanley, a seventh-round draft pick, had the catch of the morning workout when he stretched and was parallel to the ground and hauled in the ball between defenders. "He's really shown up making a lot of plays," Linehan said. "That's what training camp is all about."