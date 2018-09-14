Rams' Marcus Peters fined over $13K for TD celebration

Marcus Peters paid tribute to Marshawn Lynch during his backward dive into the end zone on a pick-six in Monday night's victory over the Oakland Raiders. Now the Los Angeles Rams' corner must pay out of his pocket.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Peters was fined over $13,000 for grabbing his crotch during the touchdown celebration, per a source informed of the punishment.
Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports first reported the fine.
Speaking to reporters after practice Friday, Peters didn't seem to regret his actions.
Peters intercepted Derek Carr late in the fourth quarter Monday night and scampered 50 yards for the game-sealing score. Upon reaching the end zone, the corner leaped backward and grabbed his crotch, a move Lynch had been fined for in the past.
Other fines handed down on Friday:
- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was fined $40,108 for his two roughing the passer penalties in last week's game against the Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald were fined $20,054 each for their fouls, Pelissero reports.
- Pelissero reported Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams, who was ejected in Week 1, was also fined $10,026 for the late hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
- Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch a sum of $10,026 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 1. Branch taunted Titans tackle Taylor Lawan after a hit, Rapoport reports.