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Rams LT Alaric Jackson arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Published: Jun 09, 2026 at 11:36 AM
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NFL.com

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

Officers responded to a domestic battery call in the 7400 Cliffside Court block of West Hills, California, at 10:46 p.m. PT on Monday. Jackson was subsequently arrested on a domestic violence charge at 12:30 a.m. and booked at Van Nuys Community Police Station at 4:24 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records show.

Jackson was later released from jail at 7:20 a.m. after posting $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 30 in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 27, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He emerged as a starting tackle in 2023, starting 45 out of 51 games the past three seasons.

Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million contact with the Rams during the 2025 offseason.

Los Angeles continues its voluntary organized team activities Tuesday. The Rams will hold mandatory minicamp June 15-16.

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