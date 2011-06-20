Rams LB Vobora wins drug suit, wants NFL to exonerate him

Lillibridge and Vobora testified in the case, and Lillibridge was a part of the legal team that came up with the $5.4 million damages figure. Vobora sued Anti-Steroid Program, LLC, after being suspended for four games in 2009 for using a product from the company that was endorsed by players like Ray Lewis and was not on the league's list of banned substances, but turned out to be contaminated.