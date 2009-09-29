Rams' LB Vobora suspended four games for violating drug policy

Published: Sep 29, 2009 at 01:11 PM

ST. LOUIS -- The NFL has suspended St. Louis Rams linebacker David Vobora without pay for the next four games for violating its policy on performance enhancing substances.

The NFL made the announcement Tuesday and said Vobora's suspension begins immediately. He can return to the active roster Oct. 26.

Vobora was the last overall pick of last year's draft. He became a starter this year.

Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said the news is disappointing, but the club respects the league's decision.

Vobora has a concussion that was to be evaluated on Tuesday. A team spokesman said he didn't know the outcome.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 8: Alvin Kamara's crazy usage

Can Alvin Kamara keep up record-breaking receiving volume? What's the deal with DeVonta Smith in Philly? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 8.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em Week 8

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

Who are the biggest game-planning nightmares in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks spotlights five players at five different positions. Plus, analysis on Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and another fruitful trade for the Eagles.
news

Move the Sticks: Bruce Feldman on national championship contenders, coaches that deserve credit & Connor Stalions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 