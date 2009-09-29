Rams' LB Vobora suspended four games for violating drug policy

ST. LOUIS -- The NFL has suspended St. Louis Rams linebacker David Vobora without pay for the next four games for violating its policy on performance enhancing substances.
The NFL made the announcement Tuesday and said Vobora's suspension begins immediately. He can return to the active roster Oct. 26.
Vobora was the last overall pick of last year's draft. He became a starter this year.
Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said the news is disappointing, but the club respects the league's decision.
Vobora has a concussion that was to be evaluated on Tuesday. A team spokesman said he didn't know the outcome.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press