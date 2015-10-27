Rams LB Alec Ogletree placed on IR boomerang

The Rams' talented linebacker was placed on IR boomerang, the team announced on Tuesday. St. Louis now has an open spot on the 53-man roster.
Ogletree, who's recovering from ankle surgery, must sit out another six weeks before being eligible to practice and could return to the field in Week 16 against the Seahawks.
The Rams took their time deciding whether to add Ogletree on the list or save the designation for another player with a less extensive injury.
The Rams sport a 3-3 record and could get a boost to their playoff hopes if the tackling machine Ogletree returns.