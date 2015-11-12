Rams' Joyner fined $23,152 for hit on Bridgewater

Lamarcus Joyner's Week 9 collision with Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will cost the St. Louis Rams cornerback.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Joyner was fined $23,152 for Sunday's hit that forced Bridgewater out of the game with a concussion. Per a source informed of his thinking, Joyner plans to appeal the punishment.
The fourth-quarter hit led Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to angrily point the finger at Rams coaches after Minnesota's 21-18 overtime win. In-game video (above) also caught Zimmer complaining to the refs about the low tackle Bridgewater absorbed.
The good news for Minnesota: Bridgewater was cleared to practice Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. As for Joyner, he's not exactly stuck eating Ramen after inking a four-year, $5.03 million deal in 2014.