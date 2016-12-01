Rams' Jeff Fisher 'not concerned' about job security

"We opened our world to 'Hard Knocks,'" Fisher said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "Those comments came after a couple of issues that we had. I've never been satisfied with 7-9 or 8-8. I've had a number of winning seasons. I'm not concerned. I don't look over my shoulder, like I've said over and over again. I'm not concerned about my job. I have a great relationship with [Rams owner Stan Kroenke]. He understands the difficulties that were placed on this organization as far as the move is concerned. And I'm moving forward optimistically with this team."