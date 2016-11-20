Analysis

Rams' Jared Goff ready to face 'huge challenge'

Published: Nov 19, 2016 at 10:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

For 10 weeks, Jared Goff has been waiting. First as the third-stringer, then as the backup, but never as the starter. Meanwhile, the crowd chanted for the No. 1 overall pick and the team's offense plummeted.

And so finally, in Week 11, the world will see Goff as the Rams' starter. But according to those who see him improve every day, "waiting" is not the proper term.

"Yeah, some people say he's been waiting," Rams quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke told NFL.com this week. "No. He's been actively pursuing the opportunity to start in this league. It doesn't just happen because you show up. The kid has dedicated himself. ... This was a process that began when he was drafted to put himself in the best position to be comfortable in this offense and operate it at a high level. And he's put himself in position to start on Sunday."

When the Dolphins defense trots onto the field today, fresh off forcing Philip Rivers into four interceptions, it'll be Goff staring them down. The assumption is, the playbook will be smaller to help the rookie get acclimated.

Just the opposite.

"We're not scaling back our offense, based on what he can operate and understand," Weinke said. "What we actually can do is add some things that take advantage of his special arm talent. He can make a lot of throws other guys can't. It creates some opportunities for us to maybe add some things that we haven't done."

At long last, the new and old Rams fans will see their franchise quarterback (they hope).

Fisher, who had shrugged off calls from his fan base to start Goff over incumbent Case Keenum sooner, simply said, "It's time to move on. ... It takes time, we gave it time."

As for Goff, who clearly felt he was ready, he told reporters, "Anxiety is over, I'm good now."

Reality is, it's just beginning. Goff must improve on an offense ranked last in scoring. What he also must do is expand the field to help a stagnant run game, especially with star back Todd Gurley (3.1 yards per rush) having not ignited yet.

Weinke believes Goff starting will make Gurley better.

"They work hand in hand, where the pass sets up the run and vice versa," Weinke said. "We'd love to get them both going. We love to pound the football, it's what we believe in, and we can also utilize Jared's arm talents to drive it down the field."

Goff came from a spread system at Cal that didn't huddle. His learning curve was steep. Fisher knew he needed to sit, with the hope being that Keenum could run the show for a year or longer while Goff learned. Instead, it's a little quicker than imagined, with Goff being ready quicker than imagined.

He's learned the cadences, learned the protections, learned how to call a play in a huddle like a pro. Weinke said Keenum has been incredibly helpful to learn from, and Goff has soaked it up.

There wasn't one epiphany to show he was ready, but he's been watched closely since he arrived.

"In a lot of ways, it would've been a disservice to start him early," Weinke said. "The approach Coach Fisher took was the right approach. When you process a new language, it automatically slows down on your own. We wanted to get it where he wasn't slowing down physically. He's there. The guy has total command of the huddle now."

It just won't be easy, especially against a Dolphins defense that is coming into its own.

"No doubt, a huge challenge," Weinke said. "There are no breathers against this defense. But the question is, what's going to change for them knowing this guy is starting and what adjustments do they make? We'll have our hands full."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

How are the big-name QBs who changed teams this offseason adjusting to their new surroundings? Are the Bills ready to get over the hump? Judy Battista provides eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic's nine most memorable stops

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an NFL career like none other, with the veteran QB logging starts for nine teams. Kevin Patra takes a look at the legacy of FitzMagic and ranks the most memorable stops in Fitzpatrick's career.

news

Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance; Derek Carr leads league in passing yards

With the 2022 NFL season kicking off in fewer than 100 days, it's high time for bold predictions! Adam Schein performs his annual duty, forecasting that the Patriots flop, Derek Carr rocks and Aaron Rodgers makes history.

news

Overrated and underrated NFL offseason storylines: Don't sweat Lamar Jackson's contract

Is Lamar Jackson's contract situation a concern? Are we downplaying how much the Bucs need Gronk? Jeffri Chadiha tells us which offseason storylines are overhyped and which deserve more of our attention.

news

NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

Which NFL rosters have improved the most this offseason? Marc Sessler puts the spotlight on six teams, with five hailing from the loaded AFC.

news

State of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers: Uncertainty looms large at key spots

Are the 49ers ready to take the next step with Trey Lance at quarterback? Will Deebo Samuel be part of the team this fall? Adam Rank assesses the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

news

Next Woman Up: Hayley Elwood, Team Reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Hayley Elwood discusses the importance of preparation, building relationships and finding joy in the daily work of being a reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

State of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams: Repeat within reach?

Can Matthew Stafford help L.A. run it back as NFL champs? Adam Rank kicks off his State of the Franchise series with a look at where the Rams stand coming off their win in Super Bowl LVI.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

2022 NFL season: Three teams ready to make playoff run after missing out in '21

Are Jameis Winston and the Saints set to advance deep into the playoffs in Dennis Allen's first year as head coach? Jim Trotter spotlights three teams that are in line to put together a run after falling short of the postseason in 2021.

news

Ryan Tannehill-Malik Willis situation spotlights the challenging -- yet vital -- nature of QB mentorship

After ruffling some feathers by stating that it's not his job to help rookie quarterback Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill clarified his comments this week, saying he plans to be the best teammate possible. Jeffri Chadiha feels the situation spotlights the challenging -- yet vital -- nature of QB mentorship.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW