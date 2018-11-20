Rams' Jared Goff bests Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in epic duel

LOS ANGELES -- Patrick Mahomes reached down to take the snap, faked a handoff to halfback Kareem Hunt and dropped back deep in the pocket, his eyes staring westbound across the grassy field that had served as his personal landscape. With 1:28 left in a surreal game that had sapped the emotional energy from 77,002 fans at the L.A. Coliseum and millions of "Monday Night Football" viewers, the Kansas City Chiefs' freakishly fabulous second-year quarterback was looking for an opening -- and then, in a flash, he spotted it: wide receiver Chris Conley slicing through the Rams' secondary, running left to right 20 yards from the end zone with two steps on his defender and nothing but green in front of him.