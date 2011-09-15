Rams' Jackson hasn't practiced this week, might sit Monday

ST. LOUIS -- Steven Jackson hasn't ruled himself out of the Rams' Monday night game against the New York Giants. But he hasn't practiced yet this week, and some of his comments made it appear he's already gearing up for Week 3.
Jackson strained his right quadriceps on a 47-yard scoring run on the Rams' first offensive play of the season during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jackson said Thursday after pool therapy during practice that the injury had improved.
"It's all predicated on how I feel on Monday. But definitely shooting to have an outside chance to be able to go," Jackson said. "Luckily we buy an extra day with the Monday night game, but we want to be smart. We know it's early in the season."
"He's the only guy that knows," Spagnuolo said. "We'll see. It's a day-by-day thing."
Jackson said he wants to play in the Rams' first Monday night appearance since 2006. But he also said being 100 percent for the next game -- against the Baltimore Ravens -- must be considered.
"You definitely want to be out there, but I would be the first one to tell you if it was just a Sunday regular game, it would still kill me just as much," Jackson said. "This is a big game. It just kills me to know my team needs me, and I'm not able to be out there and answer the call."
