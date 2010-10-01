Rams' Jackson, Atogwe questionable vs. Seahawks

ST. LOUIS -- The availability of St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson and safety Oshiomogho Atogwe against Seattle will be a game-day decision.
Both saw limited work Friday in practice. Jackson is nursing a groin injury and Atogwe bruised his thigh in last week's win over the Washington Redskins. Both did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday.
"I'll have to get together with them to see where they're at and how they felt," he said.
Safety Craig Dahl is back from a concussion he got against Oakland two weeks ago, cleared by the team to play against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Clifton Ryan will miss his third game because of migraine headaches, leaving the Rams with only three healthy defensive tackles in starters Gary Gibson and Fred Robbins along with undrafted rookie Jermelle Cudjo.
Safety Darian Stewart (hamstring), tight ends Billy Bajema (knee) and Michael Hoomanawanui (ankle), linebacker Chris Chamberlain (toe) and wide receiver Laurent Robinson (foot) are also hurt.
Spagnuolo acknowledged he will have choices to make for his game-day roster.
"It's going to interesting to try and find 45," Spagnuolo said. "Hopefully some of these guys will bounce back. It's a long list when you look at it. We have a lot of names in that out category. I think more than anything, it challenges the who are still practicing."
One guy who has bounced back is Dahl.
"I pretty much remember the whole play," Dahl said. "He (Raiders running back Darren McFadden) got a little lower than I did and he hit me in the side of the head. I got a little dizzy. My eyes weren't focusing. I knew I wasn't normal."
Defensive coordinator Ken Flajole is happy to have Dahl back on the field. Despite missing last week, Dahl ranks fourth on the team in tackles (15), with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a quarterback hit and a quarterback pressure.
"He's a veteran guy that's been in our system for more than just a few games," Flajole said. "So we'll get his leadership, his know-how, his game experience back there. That'll make a big difference for us."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press