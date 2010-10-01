Rams' Jackson, Atogwe questionable vs. Seahawks

Published: Oct 01, 2010 at 11:05 AM

ST. LOUIS -- The availability of St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson and safety Oshiomogho Atogwe against Seattle will be a game-day decision.

Both saw limited work Friday in practice. Jackson is nursing a groin injury and Atogwe bruised his thigh in last week's win over the Washington Redskins. Both did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo said the team is going day by day with each player.

"I'll have to get together with them to see where they're at and how they felt," he said.

Safety Craig Dahl is back from a concussion he got against Oakland two weeks ago, cleared by the team to play against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Clifton Ryan will miss his third game because of migraine headaches, leaving the Rams with only three healthy defensive tackles in starters Gary Gibson and Fred Robbins along with undrafted rookie Jermelle Cudjo.

Safety Darian Stewart (hamstring), tight ends Billy Bajema (knee) and Michael Hoomanawanui (ankle), linebacker Chris Chamberlain (toe) and wide receiver Laurent Robinson (foot) are also hurt.

Spagnuolo acknowledged he will have choices to make for his game-day roster.

"It's going to interesting to try and find 45," Spagnuolo said. "Hopefully some of these guys will bounce back. It's a long list when you look at it. We have a lot of names in that out category. I think more than anything, it challenges the who are still practicing."

One guy who has bounced back is Dahl.

"I pretty much remember the whole play," Dahl said. "He (Raiders running back Darren McFadden) got a little lower than I did and he hit me in the side of the head. I got a little dizzy. My eyes weren't focusing. I knew I wasn't normal."

Defensive coordinator Ken Flajole is happy to have Dahl back on the field. Despite missing last week, Dahl ranks fourth on the team in tackles (15), with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a quarterback hit and a quarterback pressure.

"He's a veteran guy that's been in our system for more than just a few games," Flajole said. "So we'll get his leadership, his know-how, his game experience back there. That'll make a big difference for us."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway

Terms and conditions for the 2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway, including a George Kittle-signed commemorative box and T-shirt.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE