Rams interview Titans' Dawson, Falcons' Snead for GM job

All eyes around the NFL are on the St. Louis Rams, a team in the midst of dual searches to fill two key positions.
While the Rams have completed their courtship of Jeff Fisher and wait for his final decision, Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Les Snead completed interviews Tuesday for the general manager vacancy, according to the team's official website.
The Ramsmet with their first GM candidate Monday, Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Ryan Grigson. The Rams have confirmed they have met with all three candidates.
The interview with Dawson is significant, given his close ties with Fisher, as the two worked together in Tennessee from 2007 to 2010. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora previously reported Fisher is expected to bring Dawson with him in a front-office capacity if he accepts a position in St. Louis.
The Rams began the search process with the goal of pairing an up-and-coming GM with Fisher, known to be their top choice as coach. The Miami Dolphins are the other team pursuing Fisher, but they continue to interview other candidates.
While Rams COO Kevin Demoff expects a decision from Fisher in the next several days, the search for a GM will be a longer process.
"The GM, you can't steal from other staffs for a GM until after the draft so you can't hire anyone," Demoff said. "So the GM one, to me can linger a little bit longer."
The Rams have requested permission to speak with about a dozen candidates for the position. The team had previously talked with Dolphins director of player personnel Brian Gaine, and the Jets also have granted permission for vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales to interview, according to the New York Daily News.