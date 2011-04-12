Rams host nine prospects Tuesday to prep for draft

Published: Apr 12, 2011 at 11:52 AM

The St. Louis Rams continue to host some of the country's top prospects ahead of this month's NFL draft.

"Rams have 9 prospects visiting Russell Training Center today, including Cal DE (Cameron) Jordan, Illinois DT (Corey) Liuget, Miami CB (Brandon) Harris, Mizzou DE (Aldon) Smith," the team tweetedon Tuesday. "North Carolina DE Robert Quinn expected to come in today as well. Rams will have more potential draftees in tomorrow."

The team has been using its official Twitter feed to keep fans and the media informed about which players are visiting. Three running backs -- Alex Green of Hawaii, Stevan Ridley of LSU and Daniel Thomas of Kansas State -- visited Rams Park last week.

Each NFL team is permitted to have up to 30 pre-draft visits, which involve interviews and meetings but no physicals or workouts. The Rams tweeted Tuesday that their final number of visits will be closer to 20.

St. Louis has the 14th pick in the first round of the April 28-30 draft, and it has been speculated the team will take Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones if he falls to them. If Jones isn't available, the Rams could go in a number of directions to improve a team that went 7-9 last season, one year after finishing 1-15.

The Rams had the first overall pick in last year's draft, tabbing quarterback Sam Bradford. The Oklahoma product went on to claim The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

