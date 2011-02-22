Rams hope to hold onto WR Clayton with contract extension

Published: Feb 22, 2011 at 12:46 AM

The St. Louis Rams would like to bring back wide receiver Mark Clayton, who immediately added a downfield threat for the team before he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 5, the *St. Louis Post-Dispatch* reported Tuesday.

Clayton, who was obtained in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens just days before the season opener, had 23 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns and quickly meshed with rookie quarterback Sam Bradford.

To that end, the Rams and Clayton's agent, Jim Steiner, have begun discussions about an extension. Whether a deal gets done before the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the players union expires March 3 remains to be seen.

"We've had dialogue with Mark really since the time he got here," Kevin Demoff, the Rams' executive vice president for football operations, told the newspaper. "He came on a one-year deal. We've had good discussions and we'll continue to have discussions with Mark and his agent throughout.

"He's certainly a candidate to get an extension done before the deadline. But if he doesn't, that wouldn't change our opinion on wanting him back."

Steiner said Clayton is progressing in his rehabilitation from the patellar tendon injury.

"He's doing extremely well," Steiner said. "He'll be 100 percent, and be fine. I don't know exactly when he'll be at full, full, full, speed. I don't want to speak out of turn, but I think it's somewhere at the end of March, something like that, or in April."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Steelers fire OC Matt Canada, MNF recap, AFC & NFC playoff pictures, Week 12 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

As we head down the back stretch of the 2023 NFL season, which quarterbacks have the most to prove? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals, including a rookie, a journeyman and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Who ranks No. 1?
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.