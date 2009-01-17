Rams hope Spagnuolo brings swagger to the team as head coach

After hearing Spagnuolo was leaving to take the St. Louis job, New York defensive tackle Fred Robbins told Giants.com, "He is well-respected by all of us as players. He's more than a coach, it's more than just football with Coach Spags. He's a mentor and takes a personal interest in his players. I wouldn't say he's a players coach, but he knows what it takes to motivate his players. He gets us to work hard, but we have fun doing it and enjoy it, so it makes us want to work even harder."