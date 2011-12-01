Rams hold Bradford out of practice after injury setback

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, limping noticeably, did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.
Bradford, who missed two games earlier in the season with a high left ankle sprain, aggravated the injury in a 23-20 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but the soreness increased.
"It went backwards a little bit, so in an effort to get it forward, we just kind of shut him down," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said.
Spagnuolo said a decision on Bradford's status for Sunday's game at San Francisco will be made Friday. Backup A.J. Feeley took the first-team reps on Thursday.
Long said he felt fine and sat out practice as a precautionary measure. He leads the team with 10 sacks.
