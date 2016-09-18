Around the NFL

Rams held players-only meeting ahead of win

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 02:23 PM

Few gave the Rams a fighting chance against the Seahawks on Sunday. After all, the team looked as disoriented and disfunctional as any in the league during its season-opening loss to San Francisco.

So to correct some of the issues at the heart of Monday night's defeat, the Rams held a players-only meeting on Saturday night in an effort to unify team objectives, trust and focus ahead of Sunday's 9-3 victory, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.

According to linebacker and team captain Alec Ogletree, the meeting was called by team leaders and focused on forgetting about the 28-point loss to San Francisco and assuring that a repeat performance on a big stage Sunday would not be tolerated.

Tight end Lance Kendricks added that players felt addressing any concerns ahead of Week 2 also sets a more positive tone for the rest of the season.

In their opener, the Rams' top unit, the defense, spent too much time on the field due to the offense's inefficiency and affinity for three-and-outs. The result? The 49ers' offense, led by Blaine Gabbert, was able to wear down Los Angeles' front and eventually tallied 28 points. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense held Case Keenum and the Rams to a shutout.

The Rams' players-only meeting seemed to have worked its magic ahead of an anticipated test against the perennial division power. Though the Rams finished with just 25 percent third-down efficiency, the offense led three scoring drives and four drives of four-plus minutes, giving the defense enough breathing room to suffocate Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense.

