Rams have forged a new identity with stingy defense and a punishing run game

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Los Angeles Rams were stuck in a deja vu moment Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, running into brick walls, throwing too much and falling behind.

And then everything changed. Because this team has changed ever since it hit rock bottom.

In classic Rams fashion, a late-half drive woke up something inside, even down to a third-string center and a third-string left guard, because they did what they couldn't do the last time they faced these Cardinals and fell to 2-4.

They returned to the run earlier and stuck with it, pounding Blake Corum up the middle, with veteran linemen and tight ends straining for blocks and Corum using his trademark vision, cuts and speed to rip off chunk gains until the ball finally crossed the end zone.

One drive sprung the leak from which everything else flowed. Kam Kinchens intercepted a Carson Beck pass for an explosive return, the Rams dialed up a tunnel screen for a 22-yard touchdown to Xavier Smith and they poured it on from there to win 34-6 over the Cardinals for a fourth straight victory to get to 6-4.

"This is who we are," right guard Kevin Dotson said earlier in the week of the run game.

Who they are now is not who they were the last time around.

Just one month ago, this Cardinals team came into SoFi Stadium and delivered the most humbling of defeats by playing keep-away, running with volume, blitzing Matthew Stafford into happy-feet plays and winning the special teams battle. An 18-16 loss had coach Sean McVay fuming after the game.

"We won't win a game," McVay said that day, "until we figure out how to not beat ourselves."

The real tension was not that the Rams were 2-4. After all, they've started like this twice in the past three years under McVay and climbed out for 10-win seasons.

It was that their best players were dropping like flies, with Davante Adams, Poona Ford and Kobie Turner going on injured reserve. It was that they had a team with 11 captains and no identity on either side of the ball.

Everyone knew what this Rams team was supposed to be entering the season. But they hadn't figured out who they needed to be through adversity and injuries.

"We had to look ourselves in the mirror: Who are we? What are we doing?" linebacker Omar Speights said. "We didn't start the season how we expected to start. The Cardinals game and all of the other games and how they went, that whole first half of the season was a wake-up call.

"From that point on, not even just on defense, whether it was the way we were practicing or in meetings, everybody was just intentional, detailed and focused."

The injuries are still crippling this team's ceiling in some ways, notably in the passing game without Adams or Puka Nacua. But what the Rams have found on offense and defense is an identity.

On offense, it's about running at high volume in a balanced rotation of Kyren Williams and Corum. The numbers keep bearing out the success in complementary ways, with Williams leading the NFL for a second straight year in rushing success, as defined by the yards expected to be gained by each down and distance; and Corum finding more yards than the Rams have blocked with his cuts and decisiveness, which have opened up four straight performances with at least 50 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown.

"There's an identity," McVay said of the run game. "We've had to do that, and today was really cool to be able to close the game out that way."

The volume and efficiency in the run game have limited the risks that have led Stafford to 10 interceptions this season, opened the play-action game for easier one-on-one matchups for tertiary receiving options, diversified the personnel groupings, and brought the confidence and nasty demeanor out of an experienced offensive line that can now make an imprint.

On Sunday, that happened even with the Rams down to a third-string center and left guard.

"It was a game of, 'We're just going to beat you,'" Dotson said. "'Do what you can. We're not changing our play. You know what's coming. Do it again. Do it again. We might add something in there just to keep you honest, but we're going to do the same thing again.'"

What McVay is doing now is tailoring play calls and designs to the specific strengths of his individual pieces rather than forcing square pegs into round holes. That allowed a speedy Smith to slip under a screen against a blitz to take the ball 22 yards for a score and for Konata Mumpfield to zip up the sideline against man defense in a favorable matchup for 44 yards and for Tutu Atwell to win on a flag route against a backup nickel cornerback for 31 yards.

For as maligned and quiet as the Rams' receiving room has been lately outside of Nacua, Sunday featured four different wideouts who each had a catch of 20 yards or more.

On defense, the identity comes in stopping the run as a unit to allow the superstar offseason additions to shine in pressurized situations. The Rams have found a way to do that over the past month even after losing Ford at nose tackle for the season, as they've held the past four opponents to an average of 51.5 rushing yards per game.

And when the Rams can take a lead, stop the run on early downs and force teams to throw, the monsters come out. Last week, Myles Garrett put on a show with three sacks and a forced fumble. This week, he didn't factor into the box score while double-teamed and limited with his healing knee, but it opened the door for Aaron Donald to get his first 1.5 sacks of the season.

And with Trent McDuffie shutting down a team's primary option -- on Sunday, that was Cardinals tight end Trey McBride -- quarterbacks are being pressured and forced to throw to defenders sitting and waiting to make plays, which led to interceptions from Kinchens and Wesley Bailey.

"When you get guys like Myles Garrett and Donald, you know where the protections are going to go, so we try to manipulate things," safety and captain Quentin Lake said. "And when you have a guy like Trent McDuffie back there who can shut down one side of the field, and you can roll over the coverage because you know he's going to dominate his one-on-one matchup. It allows us on defense to gain the numbers back and do a lot of different things that are great -- do a lot of different stunts and do a lot of different coverages, knowing we have the personnel."

Perhaps no stat defines who the Rams have become over the past month more than this: They have rushed for 654 yards and allowed 206 rushing yards.

Now, the model is enough to beat teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Cardinals, who combine for a 10-26-1 record. The rest of their opponents are a combined 34-23. That is where this team must return players such as Adams, Turner, Terrance Ferguson and eventually Nacua to evolve beyond winning on the ground.

But by then, the Rams could be looking for evolution rather than identity. Like with returning Garrett and McDuffie on defense, the offense could evolve from a high floor to scratching at a higher ceiling.

They're not out of the woods and won't be in any week this season. But unlike that dreadful day against the Cardinals a month ago, this is no longer a team wondering who it is.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.