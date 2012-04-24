Rams have 3 of top 39 picks to fill roster holes

The St. Louis Rams have three of the first 39 picks in the draft thanks to the blockbuster deal they pulled off with the Redskins, who were so desperate to land quarterback Robert Griffin III that they gave up the sixth overall pick along with their second-rounder, in addition to first-round picks in 2013 and 2014. More picks means more chances to add talent to the threadbare roster of a Rams team that went 2-14.