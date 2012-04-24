Rams have 3 of top 39 picks to fill roster holes

Published: Apr 24, 2012 at 08:05 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - During his year away from the NFL, Jeff Fisher fulfilled a bucket list item by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Now comes Fisher's best opportunity to clear the foothills in his latest uphill venture.

The St. Louis Rams have three of the first 39 picks in the draft thanks to the blockbuster deal they pulled off with the Redskins, who were so desperate to land quarterback Robert Griffin III that they gave up the sixth overall pick along with their second-rounder, in addition to first-round picks in 2013 and 2014. More picks means more chances to add talent to the threadbare roster of a Rams team that went 2-14.

Fisher saw some college games last year, but wasn't watching that closely. The last few months, he's put in a lot of time on draft preparation.

"One might think I'd have an edge, but I didn't really watch it," Fisher said Monday night in an interview with The Associated Press. "I got away and stayed away. So this is just like any draft from a preparation standpoint. You have to do the work."

Fisher was hired in mid-January and didn't fill out his staff until recently. Last week's voluntary minicamp was something of an inconvenience for Fisher and general manager Les Snead, forced to multitask while prepping for the draft that begins Thursday night.

Now the board is stacked, and it's down to fine-tuning. That, and figuring out what to do with the No. 6 pick.

Running back Steven Jackson votes for a wide receiver. The two-time Pro Bowler believes the Rams need to fill a longstanding need and take Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon, whom he described as an "unbelievable talent," as a complement to quarterback Sam Bradford.

"You know what, that doesn't surprise me," Fisher said. "He's coming from the perspective of helping Sam, and it's something that would help his position, too."

The 6-1, 215-pound Blackmon had 121 catches for 18 touchdowns his senior season, with a so-so 12.6-yard per catch average the lone knock.

Even with slot receiver Danny Amendola back from a dislocated elbow that cost him most of last season and Steve Smith aboard with a low-risk free agent deal, the Rams are thin at wide receiver.

Jackson had 1,000 yards rushing for the seventh straight season, but often carried the offense on his back. A combination of injury and lack of a supporting cast led to a sophomore slump for Bradford, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2010.

The defense just missed a franchise worst for yards allowed, and was iffy beyond end Chris Long and middle linebacker James Laurinaitis. Four of the top five cornerbacks landed on injured reserve, including top cover man Ron Bartell, sidelined in the opener and released in the offseason.

A lack of depth was evident on special teams that were horrid.

"I think wide receiver is going to be a position we're going to look at," Fisher said. "Along with a lot of other positions."

The last time the Rams had the sixth pick in 1999, they took Torry Holt (seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver), and opting for Blackmon wouldn't be out of character in a league that emphasizes prolific scoring. Last year, A.J. Green went to the Bengals with the fourth overall pick and Atlanta took Julio Jones at No. 6 and both had big rookie seasons.

The Rams have won just 10 games the last three seasons, so they can use help all over. They've addressed some deficiencies in free agency with cornerback Cortland Finnegan, center Scott Wells and defensive tackle Kendall Langford signed to multiyear deals. Kellen Clemens was signed as Bradford's backup.

Fisher is keeping his options open. If Blackmon is gone, the Rams could take offensive lineman Matt Kalil, cornerback Morris Claiborne or running back Trent Richardson as a future replacement for Jackson. They could trade down for still more picks if there's a team willing to offer a nice price, and if they feel they can fill their needs with or without the sixth pick.

"Sometimes there's a deal you just can't pass up," Fisher said. So, it remains to be seen."

The Rams believe there's plenty of talent at the top of the draft, but Fisher expects to find potential starters the last two days, too.

"The more picks you have," he said, "the more chance you have of filling your roster and building for the future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW