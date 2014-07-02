Rams' Greg Robinson, rookies learn about thinking safety first

Published: Jul 02, 2014 at 05:03 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • WFSB-TV examined Connecticut's expanded concussion law that went into effect Tuesday.
  • 49ers.com featured a video on linebacker Navarro Bowman, who instructed kids in his second annual football camp.
  • Sports Brain announced that the Lemont Hornets Youth Football and Cheer Association will be test subjects for its baseline testing program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

