Rams' Greg Robinson, rookies learn about thinking safety first

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Cleveland Plain-Dealer looked at last week's NFL Rookie Symposium and how players were told to think safety before pride. St. Louis Rams rookie Greg Robinson said he took the discussions to heart.
- The Indianapolis Star previewed seven new Indiana laws that started Tuesday, including a concussion law for coaches.
- 49ers.com featured a video on linebacker Navarro Bowman, who instructed kids in his second annual football camp.
- KKTV-TV in Colorado Springs previewed a football camp in University of Colorado-Colorado Springs next week that will draw 18 current and former NFL players.
- Sports Brain announced that the Lemont Hornets Youth Football and Cheer Association will be test subjects for its baseline testing program.
