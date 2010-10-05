Rams going for third consecutive win

Steve Spagnuolo has his Rams rolling.
(Greg Trott / Associated Press)
The storyline
The first overall pick in 2010 would have met the first overall pick in 2009, if Matthew Stafford was healthy. As it stands, two of the league's longtime cellar dwellers meet, apparently headed in very different directions.
Why you should watch
The Rams could win the NFC West. Seriously. How crazy would it be if they earned their third straight win? By no means is that out of the question. St. Louis rookie QB Sam Bradford is the truth.
Did you know?
Rams RB Steven Jackson has 312 yards from scrimmage in two career games against the Lions. ... St. Louis' James Hall has a sack in three consecutive games. ... Lions QB Shaun Hill is 3-0 as a starter against the Lions. ... Detroit rookie Jahvid Best leads the NFC with five touchdowns.