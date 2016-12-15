Rams GM Snead is helping lead coaching search

Los Angeles executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff made no promises regarding general manager Les Snead's future after the firing of coach Jeff Fisher. However, Snead will take part in the coaching search.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Thursday that Snead is helping lead the team's search to find a replacement for Fisher, according to Demoff.
The search is currently solely to find a new head coach, but Demoff said earlier in the week that Snead and other members of the coaching and personnel staffs are not guaranteed to return next season.
According to Wyche, all indications are that the new head coach could have the authority to retain Snead.
The tenuous power structure in Los Angeles could put Snead in a position where he is helping conduct a search for a coach that might insist the GM be jettisoned upon his arrival.