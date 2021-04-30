Around the NFL

Rams GM Les Snead announces he tested positive for COVID-19; HC Sean McVay negative

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 12:56 AM
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters in a news conference that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Snead and Rams head coach Sean McVay found out Monday they were each close contacts with someone who later tested positive. McVay tested negative.

The close contact who previously tested positive was a Rams staff member, Snead said.

Snead will isolate during the ongoing 2021 NFL Draft and added his positive test came in between vaccination shots.

The GM said he has mild symptoms of some aches and pains, but was in overall good spirits, joking that his wife will not let him in their house and he's converting his garage into an office to work from.

Los Angeles did not have a first-round draft selection on Thursday and will make its first pick in Friday's second round at No. 57.

