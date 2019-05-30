Around the NFL

Rams give cornerback Troy Hill new two-year deal

Published: May 30, 2019 at 10:44 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The Los Angeles Rams have extended a cornerback. Just not that cornerback.

Los Angeles inked backup corner Troy Hill to a two-year extension through 2020, the team announced Thursday.

Hill's deal is worth up to $8.25 million with a base value of $5.25 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Hill will receive the extra $3 million if he plays more than 52.5 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps.

In his three seasons with the Rams, Hill has seen his snap rate increase over time -- 42.5 percent (2018), 25.3 (2017) and 30.7 (2016) -- but has never played over half of L.A.'s defensive snaps.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Hill had not signed the $2 million tender placed on him by L.A. in March.

The cornerback started seven of 16 games played last year and recorded his first two career interceptions.

Hill is an essential plug-and-play option in Los Angeles' secondary when corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and nickelback Nickell Robey-Coleman aren't available, and will remain so through at least 2020.

