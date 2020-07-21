Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

Preparing for their first season in the brand new SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams sent a letter on Tuesday to stadium seat license holders informing them that the stadium would be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, season tickets for the upcoming season "will not be possible," per the team website.

News of the Rams going forwarded with limited or no fans was delivered on the same day in which Green Bay Packers season ticket holders were sent a questionnaire in which they were asked to "opt in" or "opt out" of a chance to buy tickets for this season. The Packers organization also stated in the release concerning the questionnaire it was optimistic still to have fans at Lambeau Field, but that there was a possibility of being "unable to host fans for games this season."

While Lambeau Field is rich in history, the Rams -- and co-host Chargers -- were looking to start a new tradition in Los Angeles with their initial season in their permanent home after previously playing in the L.A. Coliseum.

Per the Rams letter, season tickets will be deferred to the 2021 season with stadium seat license holders bestowed priority for 2020 single-game tickets if applicable. All prior ticket purchases and transferred tickets for single games will be canceled.

