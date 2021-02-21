Around the NFL

Rams expected to hire Stanford assistant Kevin Carberry as OL coach

Published: Feb 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Sean McVay is calling on a familiar face to revamp his offensive line.

The Rams are expected to hire Stanford assistant Kevin Carberry as their OL coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The move reunites McVay and Carberry, who was an assistant offensive line coach in Washington the last year McVay was the offensive coordinator there.

That 2016 unit was one of the league's best, finishing third in yards, fifth in offensive DVOA and producing a pair of Pro Bowl linemen. Carberry remained in Washington a season beyond McVay, working with current Rams OC Kevin O'Connell and tight ends coach Wes Phillips. He's spent the past three years at Stanford, serving as the OL coach and running game coordinator.

Carberry replaces longtime assistant Aaron Kromer, who was the OL coach on McVay's initial L.A. staff and had also been the team's running game coordinator since 2018. The Rams improved up front and as a rushing outfit in 2020 but saw their scoring drop for the second consecutive season.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:

  • Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss is leaving to become Michigan's quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's the second defection this offseason from John Harbaugh's staff to his brother's. Linebackers coach Mike McDonald left Baltimore in January to be the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Weiss, who also coached under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, helped develop the league's best rushing attack the past two seasons. He's served in various roles with the Ravens since 2009.

