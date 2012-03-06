Rams exec Demoff says team waiting for league to make decision

While the St. Louis Rams were not directly involved in the Saints' "pay for performance" system that existed in New Orleans from 2009 through 2011, they stand to suffer nonetheless once the NFL levies its punishments against Gregg Williams and the rest of the key perpetrators.
It remains unclear when Williams will be able to assume his role as defensive coordinator under Rams head coach and long-time friend Jeff Fisher. Williams is facing potential punishment for his role in administering the "bounty" program during his three-year tenure with the Saints, and the penalties could become more severe if the NFL validates reports that similar systems existed under Williams' watch in Washington, Tennessee and Buffalo.
Williams met with NFL security Monday in New York to discuss the Saints' bounty scandal, and Rams executive vice president Kevin Demoff said later that night that the team had nothing to say on the matter.
"Coach Williams has shown contrition for his actions and continues to cooperate with the NFL in this investigation," Demoff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Out of respect for the NFL's ongoing process, we will refrain from commenting until the league has come to a final decision on all aspects of this matter."
NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Monday that Williams' meeting was not held at the league's headquarters and did not include Commissioner Roger Goodell.