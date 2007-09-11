Rams DT Wroten suspended for violating substance abuse policy

NEW YORK -- St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Claude Wroten was suspended Tuesday without pay for four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Wroten's suspension begins immediately and he will be eligible to return to the team on Oct. 8.
The second-year player out of LSU, a third-round draft pick in 2006, made no tackles in Sunday's loss to Carolina.
As a rookie, Wroten played in 15 games and made 11 tackles with one sack.
Projected as a likely first-round draft pick in '06, Wroten's stock fell when in January of that year, he was stopped for speeding. Police found marijuana in the car, and Wroten was arrested for possession with intent to distribute.
The charge was dropped, but he also failed a drug test at the NFL combine.
In July, Wroten had more off-field issues when he was arrested on one count of simple criminal damage as a result of a dispute with his former girlfriend.
