Rams DT Wroten suspended for violating substance abuse policy

Published: Sep 11, 2007 at 01:06 PM

NEW YORK -- St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Claude Wroten was suspended Tuesday without pay for four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Wroten's suspension begins immediately and he will be eligible to return to the team on Oct. 8.

The second-year player out of LSU, a third-round draft pick in 2006, made no tackles in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

As a rookie, Wroten played in 15 games and made 11 tackles with one sack.

Projected as a likely first-round draft pick in '06, Wroten's stock fell when in January of that year, he was stopped for speeding. Police found marijuana in the car, and Wroten was arrested for possession with intent to distribute.

The charge was dropped, but he also failed a drug test at the NFL combine.

In July, Wroten had more off-field issues when he was arrested on one count of simple criminal damage as a result of a dispute with his former girlfriend.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!

In the scouting business, it takes three full seasons to make a solid assessment on a draft pick. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks re-evaluates the 2019 NFL Draft class, ranking the top 15 players in a LOADED crop.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW