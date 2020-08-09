Around the NFL

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

The Rams might be without one of their defensive starters for a part of the season.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently identified medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday. McVay didn't disclose what exactly is ailing Robinson but intimated he could miss games.

"We'll look forward to getting him back at some point this season. When that is, I don't know specifically," McVay said. "... It's not anything that's too concerning. I'm glad we were able to get a hold of it early on. It's something that surprised us. This wasn't something we expected."

Robinson is still permitted to be around the team, signaling that his condition is not contagious. McVay added that this development was discovered in a pre-training camp exam.

The Rams signed Robinson to a two-year deal this offseason. The fifth-year lineman spent the previous four seasons with the Lions, who drafted him out of Alabama in the second round in 2016. Robinson has tallied 172 tackles, including 16 for loss and five sacks, while starting 37 of 58 games in his career.

He's pegged to be L.A.'s primary nose tackle, with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines possibly filling in.

Related Content

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 28-25. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Colts DL DeForest Buckner striving for sack record, SB return

One of the newest Indianapolis additions, DeForest Buckner believes every defensive lineman should be looking to set the single-season sack record. 
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Lions 20-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Back from injury, LB Danny Trevathan wants Bears legacy

After his 2019 season was ended early with an elbow injury, Chicago's Danny Trevathan wants "to be remembered" as a great Bears linebacker. 
No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'
news

No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'

Gardner Minshew had some memorable moments with the media this past week, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone sees another version of his young quarterback and that's one who's focused on working hard and the season ahead. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.
