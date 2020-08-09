Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

The Rams might be without one of their defensive starters for a part of the season.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently identified medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday. McVay didn't disclose what exactly is ailing Robinson but intimated he could miss games.

"We'll look forward to getting him back at some point this season. When that is, I don't know specifically," McVay said. "... It's not anything that's too concerning. I'm glad we were able to get a hold of it early on. It's something that surprised us. This wasn't something we expected."

Robinson is still permitted to be around the team, signaling that his condition is not contagious. McVay added that this development was discovered in a pre-training camp exam.

The Rams signed Robinson to a two-year deal this offseason. The fifth-year lineman spent the previous four seasons with the Lions, who drafted him out of Alabama in the second round in 2016. Robinson has tallied 172 tackles, including 16 for loss and five sacks, while starting 37 of 58 games in his career.