Rams decide to cut WRs Avery, Gilyard but keep Alexander

ST. LOUIS -- Wide receivers Donnie Avery and Mardy Gilyard were among 20 players waived by the Rams on Saturday to reach the 53-man roster.
The Rams decided to keep deep threat Danario Alexander despite concerns about his left knee, which has undergone five operations. Wide receiver Mark Clayton, [signed last week]( http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d821dfbf1) while still rehabbing a surgically repaired knee, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
St. Louis also gave the backup quarterback job to A.J. Feeley by waiving Thaddeus Lewis, who made a strong challenge during the preseason after spending last year on the practice squad. Linebacker Zac Diles, signed to a free-agent deal this summer, also was cut.
The Rams also waived defensive backs Tim Atchison, Jonathan Nelson and Tae Evans; tight end Demarco Crosby; defensive tackles Marlon Favorite, John Henderson and Daniel Muir; offensive tackles Kevin Hughes and Ryan McKee; wide receiver Greg Mathews; guard Quinn Ojinnaka; tight end Fendi Onobun; running backs Chase Reynolds and Keith Toston; and defensive end George Selvie.
