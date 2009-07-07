Rams DE Long confident he will have big season under Spagnuolo

"It's everything," Long said. "It's hands, it's your angles, stuff like that, that you hear when you're a rookie, but you can't digest everything at once. I was uncertain my first season. Just coming in, I didn't know the half of what was going on. And now, having watched tape of people and football and just seeing it for a year in the NFL, I know, where Coach Spags has come from, there's a winning culture, and I feel like we're trying to build that on our team just the same way.