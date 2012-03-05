Rams DC Williams met with NFL to discuss 'bounty' system

For all the talk of litigation, both criminal and civil, legal action might be a reach, according to Tulane Law professor Gabe Feldman. Proving that players actually tried to hurt opponents in the course of a game when big hits are the norm could derail a criminal conviction or civil award, but that doesn't mean someone won't file charges or lawsuits, said Feldman, Director of the Tulane University Sports Law program.

When Williams acknowledged he was a participant in the "pay for performance" program and declined to stop it even though he knew it was wrong, he cracked the door open for potential lawsuits, Feldman said.

"Williams' admission would certainly make it easier for a plaintiff to bring a civil case against him, because the plaintiff would not have to prove the existence of the pay-for-play scheme," Feldman said via email. Feldman highlighted some difficult obstacles that remain:

» Can the plaintiffs convince a court to interfere with the internal governance of the NFL?

» Can the plaintiffs convince a jury that pay-for-play hits are not part of the game (and thus could give rise to liability because the players did not consent to them)?

» Can the plaintiffs convince a jury that the players actually acted differently (hit harder, tried to injure, and so forth) because of the pay-for-play plan?