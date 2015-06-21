Rams DC Gregg Williams enters offseason on high note

This is probably the last opportunity the Rams will have this summer to talk about how great their defense can be before actually showing us how dominant it will be.
Their defensive line will have first-round picks across the board with another ready to sub in, assuming Nick Fairley can steal time from Michael Brockers (first-round pick, 2012). Linebacker Alec Ogletree is a late first-round pick and not too long ago pass-rusger James Laurinaitis was selected by a previous regime in the second round. Akeem Ayers was also a second-round pick.
Then, in the secondary, there's second-round pick Janoris Jenkins at one corner spot and former top 10 pick Mark Barron floating around competing for time at safety.
In short, it's time to press the gas pedal.
"The guys took it to heart and really had a very good spring in the weight room, in the training room and then here on the field," Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said, per The Post-Dispatch. "It's light years ahead of where we were last year (at this time) because they didn't know me, I didn't know them.
"Just from a terminology (standpoint), are we speaking the same language? Do we understand what we really want? It took a little bit of time for all of us to get acclimated last year."
Running parallel to the joy Williams is experiencing as his system becomes more ingrained with his players during his second year is the pressure that will inevitably follow.
This Rams defense has a chance to be phenomenal, especially with an increased focus on the run game on offense.
Now, Williams needs to be phenomenal, too.
