Rams DC on Myles Garrett adapting to scheme: You don't pull Michael Jordan, LeBron James 'out of their comfort zone'

Myles Garrett is participating in the Los Angeles Rams' organized team activities this week as he gets acclimated to a new defense.
The NFL's single-season sack record-holder spent all of his first nine seasons in Cleveland playing a traditional defensive end role in the Browns' 4-3 system. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula runs a 3-4 scheme, so there are questions about how Garrett will fit into the plans or, perhaps rather, how those plans change with the NFL's best defender now in town.
Garrett participated as an outside linebacker during individual drills on Monday, while watching from the sideline during 11-on-11s. Shula, while not speaking in specifics, indicated he plans to ensure the pass rusher remains his terrorizing self.
"Obviously, we're still gonna have our principles ... but we're gonna let him do what he does best, and we all know exactly what he does best," Shula said, via the team’s official website. "You're not gonna take Michael Jordan, LeBron, all those guys and pull them out of their comfort zone. We're gonna work with him and put him in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed."
Read: He's not going to drop into coverage much.
The arrival of Garrett might require some tweaking from Shula on some of his coverages and OLB drops -- after all, you want the best sack artist in the game getting after the quarterback as often as possible -- but a complete overhaul isn't necessary. Jared Verse dropped in coverage 17 times in 2025, per Next Gen Stats, while going after the QB on 96.6 percent of his pass rush snaps (Garrett dropped five times for a 98.9% rate with the Browns last year).
The offseason additions of Garrett and corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson give the Rams defense improved weaponry after last year's downfalls. Now it's on Shula to deploy them properly.