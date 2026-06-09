Rams DC on Myles Garrett adapting to scheme: You don't pull Michael Jordan, LeBron James 'out of their comfort zone'

Myles Garrett is participating in the Los Angeles Rams' organized team activities this week as he gets acclimated to a new defense.

The NFL's single-season sack record-holder spent all of his first nine seasons in Cleveland playing a traditional defensive end role in the Browns' 4-3 system. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula runs a 3-4 scheme, so there are questions about how Garrett will fit into the plans or, perhaps rather, how those plans change with the NFL's best defender now in town.

Garrett participated as an outside linebacker during individual drills on Monday, while watching from the sideline during 11-on-11s. Shula, while not speaking in specifics, indicated he plans to ensure the pass rusher remains his terrorizing self.