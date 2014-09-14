Rams' Davis leads game-winning drive over Bucs

Notes: Play was stopped for 51 minutes in the first half because of severe weather. ... Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks was inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor. The 2002 NFL defensive player of the year also had his No. 55 jersey retired and received his Hall of Fame ring during the halftime ceremony. ... Stacy rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries and Brian Quick had seven receptions for 74 yards for St. Louis. ... McCoy left with a broken left hand and Foster left with a shoulder injury. ... The Rams played part of the game without receiver Tavon Austin, who clutched his right knee after being tackled by Mark Barron.