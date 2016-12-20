Rams considering promoting QB Sean Mannion

Case Keenum has been the backup since rookie Jared Goff was promoted to starter, but interim head coach John Fassel said Monday he's considering demoting Keenum to get Mannion some needed reps.
"We'd love to get Sean some reps in the situation like last week, where something happens to Jared -- whether he can't find his helmet or his shoelace breaks -- get Sean in there for a little bit of work, which would be good, to see Sean," Fassel said, via the team's official website "Case has performed well when required, but it would be good for the team to get a look at Sean and see what he can do if pressed into service by necessity."
(We will casually ignore Fassel's reasoning that Goff might miss snaps because of a misplaced helmet or broken shoelace. Fassel couldn't think of a sunrise joke to add?)
Goff remains in concussion protocol after taking a stiff shot from Richard Sherman at the end of last week's blowout. He participated in Monday's walkthrough and the team expects him to clear protocol.
However, if there is a setback, the Rams could take Mannion, a third-round pick in 2015, for a test drive.
"Obviously, that would be a great opportunity for me," Mannion said. "I've honestly been preparing that way all year. I was the backup Week 1 and then have been the 'three' all the way to this point. But my preparation hasn't changed."
Mannion was last active for the season opener versus the 49ers when Goff was the third-stringer.
"Being the backup, I guess, puts you closer to getting into the game," Mannion added. "But, like I said, all year I've prepared as though I'm the one playing, I'm the one starting, and the one who has to go in and win games. So that doesn't change."
Moving Mannion to backup makes sense. Keenum is set to hit the free-agent market and will likely move on. In one relief opportunity last season, Mannion went 6-of-7 passing for 31 yards.
In a lost season, getting Mannion more practice reps and having him in line if Goff goes down again is a logical move for the Rams evaluators.