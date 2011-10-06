Rams confirm Amendola done for season because of surgery

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn triceps Thursday, the team confirmed.
Amendola suffered the injury during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He aggravated the injury in practice last Thursday.
Amendola's expected recovery time is four months.
The Rams also confirmed that cornerback Bradley Fletcher will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament in practice Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.