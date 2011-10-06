Rams confirm Amendola done for season because of surgery

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 05:55 AM

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn triceps Thursday, the team confirmed.

Amendola suffered the injury during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He aggravated the injury in practice last Thursday.

Amendola's expected recovery time is four months.

Amendola led the Rams in 2010 with 85 catches and 689 receiving yards.

The Rams also confirmed that cornerback Bradley Fletcher will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament in practice Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

