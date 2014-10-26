Rams concerned Jake Long tore ACL a second time

The St. Louis Rams appear to have lost left tackle Jake Long to a serious knee injury for the second time in 10 months.
The team is concerned Long tore his ACL in Sunday's 34-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of his situation. Long will undergo an MRI Sunday night to confirm the injury, which is to the same knee as last season's ACL tear.
Signed to a four-year, $34 million contract in March of 2013, Long has been a free-agent bust in St. Louis. Long is a likely offseason cap casualty, as $4 million of his scheduled $9.25 million salary becomes guaranteed if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the league year, per Mike Garafolo of Fox Sports.
With Long and versatile veteran Rodger Saffold (shoulder) both out of the lineup, rookie Greg Robinson was forced to shift over to Austin Davis' blind side during Sunday's game.
Robinson practiced at left tackle in September prior to joining the starting lineup at left guard. Since Long's future is up in the air, the Rams might as well give Robinson a chance to establish himself as the long-term solution.
Track all the latest injuries in our all-encompassing injury roundup. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.