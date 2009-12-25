Rams coach Spagnuolo mum on who will start at QB vs. Cards

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 11:57 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo still hasn't picked a starting quarterback for St. Louis' game at Arizona on Sunday.

Rookie Keith Null started the last two games -- the first when Kyle Boller was sidelined by a thigh injury, and the second after Boller had flulike symptoms for several days.

Boller returned to practice this week, but Spagnuolo has yet to tip his hand.

Spagnuolo said Friday he has talked with both quarterbacks but wasn't ready to make a decision.

In other news, defensive end Leonard Little (knee infection) and running back Steven Jackson (lower back) didn't practice for the third straight day. Spagnuolo said both could play without logging any practice time.

