 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rams coach Jeff Fisher goes off on Rodney Harrison

Published: Nov 10, 2015 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamarcus Joyner's illegal hit that knocked Teddy Bridgewater from Sunday's game -- a 21-18 win for the Minnesota Vikings over the St. Louis Rams -- brought many guttural reactions.

The most notable came from NBC studio analyst Rodney Harrison during Sunday Night Football's telecast.

"That's a dirty hit," Harrison said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "That's a dirty hit. It's a cheap shot right to the helmet...I wasn't surprised because it happened to me in 2006. Bobby Wade came and chopped my knees and tore my knee up. I'm lying on the ground, and I look at Jeff Fisher and he's smiling and laughing. So this is typical of Jeff Fisher-type teams."

During his press conference Monday, Fisher came prepared to react to the comments, laying into Harrison's past.

"I wouldn't say I took things personal, but it was kind of a personal attack on me," Fisher said. "Again, I think you have to consider the source. I saw it last night on the airplane. You're talking about a guy that had a great career. I mean, he played a long time, he was hard to defend, he was a really active defensive player. But this is coming from a guy that had 18 unnecessary roughness penalties, seven personal fouls, four roughing the passer penalties, a total of 77 penalties in his career and was voted three times the dirtiest player in the National Football League and was suspended for a hit, a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jerry Rice in 2002. This is where these comments are coming from. I'll just say this. Since 2000, it's been a privilege and honor for me to be on the competition committee. And our main focus ... is player safety. So for Rodney to come out and say that I did something like that is absolutely absurd."

Which Rams intern had to look up all those stats for Fisher?

The Rams coach wasn't done doling out the reactions or suggestions. He also had some notes for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who took issue with the hit, alluding to Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and his role in the "Bountygate" scandal.

"I think a good lesson to be learned from this is control your emotions immediately after the game and go back and look at the tape before you jump to conclusions," Fisher said. "Clearly, Mike's and my handshake was very short. He didn't say a word. I went out to congratulate him. I was going to ask him how his quarterback was and congratulate him on the win and he was gone. I understand that, but you also need to control your emotions after a game and look at tape and then adjust accordingly. Again, I don't know who they play this week. I don't care, but we've moved on. We're on to Chicago."

Whether he agrees or not, having Williams on his staff and the history of Fisher-led teams committing penalties is something the coach will have to deal with and answer.

Watching the Rams defense, it's clear that they fly hard to the ball and their defensive backs in particular make several jarring hits a game.

"We're gonna play fast, we're gonna play physical, we're gonna play furious and we're gonna play contact football," he said. "What bothers me right now is the stuff before and after the whistle: defensive offsides. ... I don't have to worry about the manner in which our players play. They play hard."

And sometimes playing fast and physical will lead to plays that are illegal, like Joyner's on Sunday, which will lead to questions about Fisher teams being dirty, which will lead to him defending himself.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says he's excited about the possibilities with Chicago's second first-round pick, but wouldn't mind pairing Montez Sweat with a pass-rushing prospect. 
news

Doug Pederson views Gabe Davis as 'Swiss army knife' in Jaguars offense

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson views new receiver Gabe Davis as a weapon who can help open up the Jaguars offense in 2024. "Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss army knife," Pederson said. 
news

Jim Harbaugh on start with Chargers: 'It's been the best damn job I've ever had to start out with'

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles officially kicked off with the Chargers opening their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and after nine years at Michigan, he called his first three months on the job the best start to a new gig he's ever experienced.