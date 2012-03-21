Rams coach Fisher: Suspension of Williams by NFL 'warranted'

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 09:32 AM

ST. LOUIS -- When Gregg Williams was hired as the Rams' defensive coordinator in January, he was answering the call from not just a longtime associate but one of his best friends.

Coach Jeff Fisher said he didn't have any idea Williams had been running a bounty pool in New Orleans.

Wyche: Message sent

The NFL dropped the hammer on the Saints. Steve Wyche says this sends a strong message

to every team. **More ...**

Fisher delivered the news to Williams on Wednesday that the franchise would be cutting ties for at least the 2012 season, under the assistant's indefinite suspension from the NFL for the bounty payments that he handed out with the Saints.

Fisher betrayed no emotion at a news conference at which he said the punishment was "warranted."

"The severity of the suspension does not surprise us," Fisher said. "We, as best you can, have been preparing for that."

Fisher said Williams will be eligible for reinstatement after the 2012 season, but he didn't guarantee he'd want his friend back saying, "You know, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it." Fisher did, however, lavish praise on a man who consistently has produced top-10 defenses in the NFL.

"I don't mean to be insensitive to this, but we have to move on," Fisher said. "Our job's to win games, and Gregg's got to learn from his mistakes, and he's paying dearly for them.

"He's going to do his best to do whatever it takes to get reinstated."

In a statement issued by the Rams, Williams apologized to the NFL, to Fisher, the Rams' organization and football fans in general for operating the bounty pool. The Rams said Williams wouldn't make any further public comment.

Fisher said he'd be part of a committee of coaches replacing Williams and likely wouldn't hire another assistant. Fisher is a former defensive coordinator, pointing out that he's the originator of the Rams' playbook and has two other people with experience at that position on his staff, assistant head coach Dave McGinnis and defensive backs coach Chuck Cecil.

"So I have a pretty good feel for the defense," Fisher said. "At this point, I'm not at liberty to say who's going to make the calls and the decisions, but it'll get done and it'll get done effectively."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

The First Read: Bandwagons to hop on/off following surprising Week 5; must-see showdown in Week 6

With surprises popping up across the NFL, Jeffri Chadiha identifies the bandwagons to ride. Plus, risers/sliders in Week 5, an updated look at the MVP race and the most intriguing game on the schedule in Week 6.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.