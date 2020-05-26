Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

"The Rams know where I stand and that's all that matters at the end of the day," Ramsey said, via NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "It will get handled. They have been in contact with my agent. They are on the same page. They know what's up. I know what's up. I'm going to let them handle that. I can't worry about that. I can control what I can control. Everybody knew what type of situation it was going to be once they traded for me. It doesn't need to be talked about that much. It will get handled. I will let then handle the business side of it. I will focus on football."