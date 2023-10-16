Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested hours after win over Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning, hours after the team's 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, per Los Angeles County jail records.

Kendrick, 23, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. local time and booked at 2:14 a.m, per jail records.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday he was made aware of Kendrick's situation earlier in the morning.

"We're continuing to gather more information on that," McVay said. "Until then, I'm gonna just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don't have the totality of it, other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning, and that's kind of where we're kind of at at that."

McVay didn't speculate as to whether the cornerback would practice or play this week.

Kendrick's arrest came hours after he started and played 68 defensive snaps in L.A.'s victory at SoFi Stadium.

The second-year defensive back was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Through two seasons, he has logged 12 starts in 21 games played and tallied 68 combined tackles and seven passes defensed.