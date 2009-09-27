Rams' Bulger, Robinson, Butler leave with injuries vs. Packers

ST. LOUIS -- Rams quarterback Marc Bulger, wide receiver Laurent Robinson and safety James Butler left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with injuries.
Bulger left late in the first quarter with a bruised right shoulder after a sack by Aaron Kampman. Bulger fumbled on the play at the St. Louis 15-yard line, setting up a Packers field goal.
Bulger was 3-of-4 passing for 23 yards before being replaced by Kyle Boller.
Robinson suffered an ankle injury on St. Louis' final drive of the first half. Robinson, the Rams' leading receiver this season, had two catches for 26 yards.
Butler hurt a knee early in the first quarter.
The extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press