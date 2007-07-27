Rams, Bulger reach agreement on six-year extension

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams tied up their remaining loose ends on Friday, signing two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Marc Bulger to a six-year contract extension and also
The NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting the contract is a six-year, $65 million extension that includes $29 million in guaranteed money. The first three years of the extension are worth $32 million.
Bulger, a no-show for a mandatory team meeting Thursday, took some of the first snaps on the opening day of training camp for the Rams, coming off an 8-8 year in coach Scott Linehan's first season. Carriker, the 13th overall pick of the draft, did not participate in the opening workout because he had not signed a contract that he agreed to early Friday.
"Marc is an outstanding quarterback, one of the very best in the NFL, and getting Marc signed and into training camp was vital," Linehan said. "It's a good day for all."
Bulger had threatened to hold out without a new deal, and skipping the meeting while negotiations intensified between his agent, Tom Condon, and management sent a strong message.
"I didn't think anybody doubted for a minute that he'd be here," Linehan said. "I'm not saying it's fair to say it's not his style, but Marc wants to help this team win a championship. He knows to do that he's got to be out here."
Bulger had been in the final year of a four-year, $19.1 million contract that put him somewhere in the middle of the NFL in terms of salary for his position. Prior to camp, the team had said signing Bulger to an extension was a top priority.
Last year Bulger had the best year of his career, throwing for 4,301 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes and ranked fourth in the NFL in passer rating.