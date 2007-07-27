Rams, Bulger reach agreement on six-year extension

Published: Jul 27, 2007 at 06:58 AM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams tied up their remaining loose ends on Friday, signing two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Marc Bulger to a six-year contract extension and also reaching agreement on a five-year deal  with first-round draft pick Adam Carriker.

The NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting the contract is a six-year, $65 million extension that includes $29 million in guaranteed money. The first three years of the extension are worth $32 million.

Bulger, a no-show for a mandatory team meeting Thursday, took some of the first snaps on the opening day of training camp for the Rams, coming off an 8-8 year in coach Scott Linehan's first season. Carriker, the 13th overall pick of the draft, did not participate in the opening workout because he had not signed a contract that he agreed to early Friday.

"Marc is an outstanding quarterback, one of the very best in the NFL, and getting Marc signed and into training camp was vital," Linehan said. "It's a good day for all."

Bulger had threatened to hold out without a new deal, and skipping the meeting while negotiations intensified between his agent, Tom Condon, and management sent a strong message.

"I didn't think anybody doubted for a minute that he'd be here," Linehan said. "I'm not saying it's fair to say it's not his style, but Marc wants to help this team win a championship. He knows to do that he's got to be out here."

Bulger had been in the final year of a four-year, $19.1 million contract that put him somewhere in the middle of the NFL in terms of salary for his position. Prior to camp, the team had said signing Bulger to an extension was a top priority.

Last year Bulger had the best year of his career, throwing for 4,301 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes and ranked fourth in the NFL in passer rating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Packers preparing short-term deal if Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers and Rodgers' representation are working on a deal for a potential return to Green Bay.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 28

The Jaguars are re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Move The Sticks: Previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine & AFC East Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis discuss the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, combine news, which position groups and player they're most excited to watch. Then the guys look at team needs for the AFC East. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW