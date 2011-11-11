Rams' Bradford questionable vs. Browns with ankle injury

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 07:59 AM

St. Louis' starting quarterback Sam Bradford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play, the team announced Friday.

Bradford started last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the team's previous two games with a high left ankle sprain suffered on the final play of the Rams' game against Green Bay Packers on Oct. 16.

Bradford wore a brace this week and said his ankle "definitely" felt better than it did the previous week. He ditched his walking boot Monday and, barring further injury, expects the ankle to be healed by December.

If Bradford plays, he will be without receiver Danario Alexander, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Running back Jerious Norwood will also miss the game with hamstring problems.

Linebackers Bryan Kehl (ankle) and Josh Hull (hamstring), and defensive ends Eugene Sims (shoulder) and James Hall (knee) are questionable.

Running back Steven Jackson is probable with a foot injury and is likely to play against Cleveland's soft run defense, ranked 30th in the NFL.

Browns starting strong safety T.J. Ward (right foot) will not play against the Rams and could miss several games with a foot injury, while wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (concussion) and running backs Montario Hardesty (calf) and Peyton Hillis (hamstring) were ruled out.

